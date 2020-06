Coriander



Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,842 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 5,750 a quintal following weak demand and ample stocks in the market.

Turmeric

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 5,127 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 5,050 a quintal following sluggish demand and excess supplies.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit