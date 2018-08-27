Commodity Picks: August 27, 2018

Maize

prices in are trading at Rs 1,266 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,300 a quintal in the coming days due to limited supplies and higher buying by end-users. Pest attack on crops in will also support the prices of

Cardamom

is trading at Rs 1,256 a kg in the Vandanmedu market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,300 a kg following crop loss in Kerala due to floods.





Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain