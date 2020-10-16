Consumer electronics shares gain as import of ACs with refrigerants banned

-
ALSO READ
Amber Enterprises rallies 9%, hits record high after launching QIP issue
Amber Ent dips 9% in 2 days on profit booking after completion of QIP issue
Voltas outperforms peers in a challenging quarter marred by lockdowns
Voltas outruns peers in lockdown-hit Q1, expands market share in room ACs
Voltas' consumer business delivers a cool surprise in Q4, posts 20% growth
-
Amber Enterprises India surged 15 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,300 on the BSE. At 10:38 am, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 2,102, as compared to 0.44 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The company is a market leader in Indian Room Air Conditioner (RAC) industry and air conditioning industry for mobile application such as railways, metros, buses etc.
IFB Industries, Blue Star, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Voltas and Whirpool of India were up in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent on the BSE.
According to a PTI report, the government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.
"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants …is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification. CLICK HERE TO READ RELEASE
“Currently around 30 per cent of Finished RAC are being Imported in India which is valued at Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,500 crore in FY2019. The equal values of components are being imported in India with respect to Room Air Conditioners. Estimating the current industry growth & moderately developed component eco-system currently in India for RAC industry, the Rs 9,000 crore worth of Imports is expected to reach Rs 2.5x-3.0x of current levels in FY25E,” Amber Enterprises said in investor presentation.
Various initiatives under consideration by the government under Atmanirbhar Bharat will help boost the local manufacturing. We believe the component industry eco-system will be created to support domestic manufacturing & reduce dependence on imports, the company said.
The China + 1 strategy is firming up, not only in the Indian market but also globally. This has opened up domestic as well as huge export opportunities and we have already started receiving enquiries for manufacturing of RAC & various components from companies across the globe, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU