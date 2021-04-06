Corportates garner Rs 18.56 trillion via BSE platforms in FY 21

-
ALSO READ
Market outlook FY22: Targets for Sensex, Nifty and other key indices
84% BSE stocks still trading at a share price below their pre-Covid high
Manipur, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh emerge as the new stock trading hubs
Here's why small-caps could power the market rally in coming days
Tata Motors to Bharat Forge: Stock winners and losers in India from US Vote
-
Indian corporates raised over Rs 18.56 lakh crore in 2020-21 through BSE platforms amid COVID-19, a surge of 53 per cent from the preceding fiscal, the exchange said on Tuesday.
The fundshave been mobilised through a listing of equity, bonds, REITs (real estate investment trust),InvITs (Infrastructure investment trusts)and commercial papers, according to a BSE statement.
A total of Rs18,56,366 crore was mobilized through a listing of equity, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in 2020-21 by using BSE platforms as compared to Rs 12,14,680 crore in 2019-20.
"It was encouraging to see how Indian Investors have shown faith in investing funds in the Indian corporate sector through BSE platforms," the exchange said.
Individually, Rs 10.52 lakh crore was mopped up through commercial papers, Rs 5.55 lakh crore via bonds, Rs 2.18 lakh crore from equities (IPO, OFS, Rights etc), Rs 25,225 crore ofInvITsand Rs 4.24 crore from REITs.
The exchange said the BSE BOND platform has been the preferred choice by India Inc to raise debt capital through private placements, structured instruments or be it public issues and also by municipal corporations for raising municipal bonds.
BSE said it will continue to create better offerings along with the ecosystem of corporates, municipalities, governments at different levels, investors, merchant bankers, arrangers, credit rating agencies and other agencies for providing a robust and trustworthy platform to continually raise USD 1 trillion a year for Indian corporates in the next decade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU