Covid-19: Domestic sugar retail pipeline drying up as lockdown hits offtake

The domestic sugar pipeline, which is pegged at almost 1.5 million tonnes (MT) at a given time, has dried up even as the lockdown continues to exert pressure on both demand and supply sides. Mills, on the other hand, are seating on inventories and production.

The closure of restaurants, malls, cinema halls has hit the offtake of sugar sweetened products like ice cream, beverages, juices, confectionaries, sweets etc in this season, which is generally characterised with high offtake of such products.

Besides, sugar exports have been affected due to the slump in global prices, although the recent rupee depreciation is giving some relief to exporters, according to the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA).





In this backdrop, the are now pinning hopes on the prospective shipments to to make up for the accumulating losses.

Vasudev Bannerjee of Simbhaoli Sugars said that, “The domestic demand is down by more than 30 per cent and there are hurdles with the export too. The industry could expect to gain some relief only after the lockdown is lifted and the supply chain comprising both domestic and export come back on track,” he added.”

With offering preferential lower import duty for sugar to countries including India, Thailand and Australia, Indian sugar will be in high demand in Generally, Indonesia imports 80-85 per cent of sugar from Thailand, which has witnessed a massive drop in sugar production by 6.5 million tonnes (MT) in the current season over last year; while it is expected to further drop by another one MT next year.

“A major portion of the unmet import demand of Indonesia will come to India, which can see a spurt from June-July onwards. Already, sugar is getting exported to Indonesia over the last few weeks,” noted adding the fall in exports during lockdown will therefore be partially or largely get compensated by the robust exports to Indonesia.



With fresh reallocations being made by the union food ministry of the maximum admissible export quantity (MAEQ) quota from the mills, which are not exporting, to mills willing to export more, the net exports from India is projected to rise going forward.

Since, the sugar pipeline is dry, there could be a surge in domestic demand when lockdown is lifted, especially from the bulk consumers when their operations resume.

Meanwhile, has also released sugar production figures, which stood at 24.78 MT till April 15, 2020. It is 6.4 MT or 20 per cent less than compared to the production of almost 31.18 MT last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, mills have produced 10.83 MT of sugar till April 15, compared to 10.56 MT last year. Most of the 119 state mills are expected to close down by the end of this month. In Maharashtra, sugar production till April 15 stood at more than 6 MT compared to 10.67 MT last year.





Meanwhile, the have resolved the irritant of ethanol offtake with the intervention of the oil marketing companies (OMC), which reallocated ethanol supply to deficient depots in other states for mixing in petrol, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.