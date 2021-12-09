Crypto may erode central bank's control over money supply: Former RBI Guv

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
Bitcoin, Ether rally back to levels just before China crypto ban
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
-
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has said the central bank could lose control over money supply and inflation management if cryptocurrency is allowed in the country.
Speaking at a webinar organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business, Rao also said India's case for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) may not be strong as there are capital controls.
"Crypto is backed by algorithms and there is fear that the central bank might lose control over money supply and inflation management. There are also concerns that crypto will disrupt the monetary policy, he said on Wednesday.
"Crypto can jump capital controls; fiat money is linked to the reserve currency, he added.
Rao, who served as the governor of RBI from 2008 to 2013, said CBDC also needs robust data protection laws.
According to him, cash is on its way out in India and digital payments are becoming popular.
However, Rao said owing to the pandemic, currency circulation has increased as people held on to cash due to lockdowns. "The central bank's role as last-resort lender should not be hampered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU