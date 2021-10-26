Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week: CoinShares data

-
ALSO READ
What are exchange traded funds (ETFs)? - Decoded
Global exchange-traded funds draw record inflows in first half of 2021
In a landmark, US bitcoin ETF opens with explosive trade volume
China's top regulators ban crypto trading, sending bitcoin tumbling
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
-
Cryptocurrency products and funds had record inflows last week to the tune of $1.5 billion, their 10th straight week of investments, as optimism soared with the trading of bitcoin exchange traded funds, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.
Inflows so far this year hit $8 billion, far exceeding the record set for the whole of 2020 of $6.7 billion, the data showed as of the week ended Oct. 22.
Total assets under management also hit a new record of $79.2 billion, although it ended the week at $76.7 billion.
The bulk of inflows for the sixth straight week went to Bitcoin, with $1.45 billion, data showed. Inflows to the world's largest cryptocurrency year-to-date amounted to $6.1 billion.
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF debuted last week, a defining moment for the crypto industry that is expected to lure more inflows from big institutional investors.
That pushed bitcoin to an all-time peak of $67,016.50. It was last up 4.6% at $63,682.
"Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs shows both how far we've come and the capacity bitcoin has to upend the financial system and create a global economy, linking the developed and emerging markets like never before," said Ray Youssef, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paxful, a global peer-to-peer fintech platform.
"While this recent price rally can be attributed to movements like the approval of the first bitcoin ETF for institutional investors, we can't ignore the impact of significant development and adoption in emerging markets," he added.
Ethereum, meanwhile, saw outflows for a third consecutive week totaling $1.4 million. CoinShares believed that the outflows were due to minor profit-taking as the price approaches record highs. Ether, the currency for the Ethereum blockchain, last exchanged hands at $4,224.30, up 3.5%.
Other altcoins saw inflows. Solana, Cardano and Binance posted inflows totaling $8.1 million, $5.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively.
Assets under management at Grayscale and Coinshares, the two largest digital asset managers, climbed last week to $54.6 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU