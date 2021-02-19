Dabur India shares decline 2% after block deals

-
ALSO READ
This textile stock has rallied over 100% in 2 months as promoters up stake
Bajaj Consumer zooms 33% in 2 days post Q3 results, dividend announcement
Dabur India nears 52-week high on strong volume growth in September qtr
Weekly stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Dabur, HPCL
Reliance Industries extends fall post Q3 nos; stock dips 10% in three days
-
Shares of Dabur India were trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 507.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after nearly 10 million equity shares of the personal products company changed hands via block deals.
At 09:15 am, around 9.63 million equity shares representing 0.54 per cent equity of Dabur India changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The name of the buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
At 10:05 am, the stock was trading 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 511.60, as compared to 0.28 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
As many as 11.37 million shares or 0.64 per cent equity of the company changed hands on the counter as against an average of 87,000 shares that were traded daily in the past two weeks.
A media report said Dabur promoter would sell 0.5 per cent equity stake to raise Rs 460 crore at Rs 509.65-520.05 per share. As on December 31, 2020, the promoters held 67.87 per cent stake in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Dabur India last month said its board had approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in India. This new subsidiary company will engage in the business of manufacturing, sale and export of consumer care products.
Meanwhile, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 per share.
"Following a volume growth of 17 per cent in 2QFY21 (third-highest in 50 quarters for the company), Dabur did even better with 18 per cent volume growth in 3QFY21 – despite a more challenging base. This indicates the efforts undertaken under the guidance of the new CEO over the past year and a half have revitalized volume and topline growth momentum," the brokerage said in December quarter results update.
It further added that not only was volume growth far superior against historical levels, but the company also saw a second consecutive quarter of ‘best among staples peers’ volumes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU