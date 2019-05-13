Delta Corp tanks 13% on back of heavy volumes; stock hits 52-week low

Shares of Delta Corp, which is engaged in gaming business, plunged 13 per cent at Rs 186 on Monday in early morning trade on the back of heavy volumes. The stock was trading at its lowest level since September 25, 2017.

In the past two trading days, the company's share price has tanked 19 per cent after a media report suggested that DG GST Intelligence had booked two Goa companies, including Delta Corp, for Rs 6,189 crore GST evasion.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report on Friday, the two companies evaded GST by camouflaging a mixed supply of services. The companies paid GST by artificially splitting values of services. GST was paid on net revenue of instead of Face Value of bet.

However, CFO said the company was in compliance with GST laws and did not evade any GST, the report said.

Since April 8, 2019, post-March quarter results, Delta Corp's stock has underperformed the market by falling 30 per cent. In comparison, the S&P was down 3 per cent during the same period.

The stock price dip came after the company said the Government of Goa in the current period had notified revised license fees for onshore and offshore casinos operating in Goa.