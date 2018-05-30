Dilip Buildcon slips 14% post Q4 results

slipped 14% to Rs 901 on the BSE in intra-day trade even after the company reported 11% year on year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.18 billion in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18). The net profit growth during the quarter was lowest in past six quarters.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) margin declined 180 bps to 18.6% in Q4FY18 from 20.4% in a year ago quarter. Net revenue during the quarter under review was up 46% YoY to Rs 25.62 billion.

said the Company successfully won fresh orders worth Rs 141.14 billion in Q4FY18 taking the total order book to Rs 238.88 billion as on March 31st, 2018. In Q4FY18 the company completed 5 projects before time translating into an early completion bonus of Rs 636 million.

At 11:15 am; the stock was trading 11% lower at Rs 939 on the BSE, as compared to 0.57% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 1.15 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

In past one year, shares of had outperformed the market by surging 140% from Rs 439 against 12% rise in the Sensex till Tuesday. It touched an all-time high of Rs 1,248 on May 15, 2018 on the BSE in intra-day trade.