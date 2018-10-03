Dinesh Engineers withdraws Rs 1.85-bn IPO due to weak market conditions

Telecommunication infrastructure provider on Wednesday withdrew its Rs 1.85-billion initial public offering (IPO) due to weak market conditions.

The investment banker to “has informed the exchange that the entire application money shall be refunded forthwith and the of may be treated as withdrawn,” said a notification to the (NSE). Dinesh Engineers, whose opened on Friday, managed to garner only 17 per cent subscriptions.

Weakness in the of late is adversely impacting the primary market.

Last month, housing finance firm Aavas Financiers’ Rs 17-billion had managed to get only 97 per cent subscriptions. State-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers’ Rs 3.4-billion IPO had just about managed to scrape through on Monday, but not without a reduction in the price band and extension of the closing day. Investment bankers say it is unlikely that any company would launch share sale till the secondary market stabilises.