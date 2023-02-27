Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share

-
ALSO READ
Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years
Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types
Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types
Prison resources inadequate despite 24% jump in budget allocation in 5 yrs
Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?
-
Pune-based auto component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 560 to Rs 590 per share. The IPO will open on Wednesday and conclude on Friday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for the sale of up to Rs 232 crore by Oman India Joint Investment Fund and Nandan Nilekani ( Family Trust.
At the upper end of the price band, the issue could raise up to Rs 412 crore.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure requirements, and for the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities.
The company manufactures and supplies torque transfer systems, and synchronizer systems for manual transmissions.
The company has three manufacturing and assembling facilities at Sirsi in Karnataka, Shivare and Bhosari near Pune in Maharashtra, and one under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal, Maharashtra.
The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies turnkey solutions and components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India, USA, China, Korea and Russia, amongst others.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU