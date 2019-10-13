Domestic-oriented companies on fund managers' radar, says analyst

The weakness in the markets has kept several blue-chip names significantly below their all-time highs, with 26 of the Nifty50 stocks trading 30-90 per cent below their all-time peaks.

Fund managers say at the current price points, risk-reward is favourable for select blue-chip names. "An improvement in demand growth will benefit domestic-oriented companies. On the other hand, one is not sure whether sector and companies, which benefit from global demand, will do well, as one is seeing global growth weaken," said Aditya Khemani, fund manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management ...