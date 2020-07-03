JUST IN
Down they go: 37 emerging markets cut rates for 17th month in a row

June marked the 17th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013

Karin Strohecker & Ritvik Carvalho | Reuters  |  London 

Emerging market central banks continued to cut interest rates in June as policymakers battling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic tried to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net 16 cuts in June, matching the number of reductions delivered in May.

June marked the 17th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 21:08 IST

