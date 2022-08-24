DreamFolks IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening, retail portion 5x

-
ALSO READ
Dreamfolks Services' downsized IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday
Dreamfolks Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Dreamfolks' IPO to open on Aug 24; price band fixed at Rs 308-326 per share
Rs 562 crore Dreamfolks Services IPO opens on Aug 24: All you need to know
Fedbank Financial, Dreamfolks, Archean Chemical get Sebi nod to float IPOs
-
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 1,03,46,872 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, translating into 1.09 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1348 hours.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 5.39 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 41 per cent.
The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares and has a price range of Rs 308-326 per share.
On Tuesday, DreamFolks Services raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors.
It facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room, and baggage transfer services.
Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU