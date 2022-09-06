DreamFolks Services' shares surge nearly 42% in stock market debut

-
ALSO READ
Dreamfolks Services' downsized IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday
Sensex ends choppy day 49 pts down; DreamFolks rallies 42%; pvt banks weak
DreamFolks' IPO subscribed 1.96x on Day 1, retail portion booked 8x
DreamFolks Services IPO receives 6 times subscription on Day 2 of offer
DreamFolks Services IPO is open for subscription, should you Subscribe?
-
Shares of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services ended nearly 42 per cent higher in its debut trade on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 326.
The stock was listed at Rs 505, registering a jump of 54.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 68.71 per cent to Rs 550. Shares of the company ended at Rs 462.65 apiece, higher by 41.91 per cent.
On the NSE, the company made its debut at Rs 508.70, a jump of 56 per cent and settled at Rs 462.85 apiece, rallying 41.97 per cent.
In volume terms, 16.52 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2.68 crore shares on the NSE during the day.
The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,417.35 crore.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times last month.
The IPO was entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares and was priced in the range of Rs 308-326 a share.
The company facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap rooms, and baggage transfer services.
The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 48.99 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 59,196.99.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU