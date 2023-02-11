JUST IN
Drone maker ideaForge Technology files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi
Little rain in the IPO desert: First dry spell since July 2022, shows data
Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's approval to float IPO
Sebi asks PayMate India to refile IPO papers with certain updates
IT solutions firm Rashi Peripherals files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Indian IPOs lit up after listing even as major global markets flashed red
JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO
OFS still commands the lion's share in fundraising through IPO, shows data
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 17.46 times on last day of offer: NSE data
HealthKart eyes foray into the US market, plans IPO in next 2-3 years
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Drone maker ideaForge Technology files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 48,69,712 equity shares by one of the promoters and existing shareholders

Topics
IPOs | SEBI | Draft Red Herring Prospectus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO
Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be utilised for debt payment, Rs 135 crore towards funding working capital requirements and Rs 40 crore for investment in product development and general corporate purposes.

Drone maker ideaForge Technology has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 48,69,712 equity shares by one of the promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares in the OFS include Ashish Bhat, A&E Investment LLC, Agarwal Trademart, Celesta Capital II Mauritius, Celesta Capital II-B Mauritius, Export Import Bank of India, Indusage Technology Venture Fund I, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Also, the company may consider an issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be utilised for debt payment, Rs 135 crore towards funding working capital requirements and Rs 40 crore for investment in product development and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2007, the Mumbai-based company has the largest operational deployment of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across India, with its drones taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping.

ideaForge's customers include the armed forces, central armed police forces, state police departments, disaster management forces, forest departments and civil customers.

During the 2015 earthquake, ideaForge UAVs were used for site monitoring in Kathmandu, Nepal, and other locations to aid with the search and rescue activities.

During a terrorist incident in Pampore in 2016, ideaForge UAVs were able to deliver crucial intelligence by revealing the precise locations of the terrorists, as per the draft papers.

Further, ideaForge's Ninja UAV was utilised to curb theft and pilferage cases with its partnership with railways to boost their surveillance operations.

The company was incubated by the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay and subsequently by CIIE Initiatives, IIM Ahmedabad.

The company has turned around from being loss making in FY21 to clocking a profit of Rs 44.01 crore in FY22. Its revenue from operations increased from Rs 34.72 crore in fiscal 2021 to Rs 159.44 crore in FY2022.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenue from operations stood at Rs 139.55 crore and profit after tax at Rs 45.21 crore.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Last year, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations got listed on the BSE SME platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.