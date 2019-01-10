Drop in oil, metal prices likely to hurt Nifty50 companies' Q3 net profit

The decline in crude oil and metal prices is expected to result in a fall in net profit of companies in the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange for the October-December 2018 period, after five quarters of growth. The combined net profit of the Nifty50 companies is estimated to fall by 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to around Rs 85,000 crore, their worst show in seven quarters.

In comparison, these companies’ earnings were up 12.9 per cent during October-December 2017 and 14.6 per cent in the September quarter of 2018-19. The fall in commodity prices is also ...