ED serves FEMA notice to cryptocurrency exchange WazirX: Minister

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
11 crypto exchanges found to be evading Rs 81.54 cr in GST, says govt
'Vindictive politics': Aaditya Thackeray slams ED action against Raut
Race for blockchain engineering talent hots up as crypto ban cloud clears
Polygon's $450-mn funding: Is it Flipkart moment for blockchain in India?
-
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has served crypto exchange WazirX a notice under the FEMA Act, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha.
The ED is investigating two cases related to crypto-currency against WazirX under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
"In one of the cases, investigation done so far has revealed that one Indian Crypto-exchange platform, Wazirx, operated by Zanmai Labs Private Limited in India was using the walled infrastructure of Cayman Island based exchange BINANCE. Further it has been found that all crypto transactions between these two exchanges were not even being recorded on the blockchains and were thus cloaked in mystery," he said in a written reply on Tuesday.
Reacting to the Parliament's reply, WazirX said it has not been served a notice for money laundering.
According to the minister, a Show Cause Notice (SCN) has been issued under the provisions of FEMA against WazirX for allowing outward remittance of crypto assets worth Rs 2,790 crore to unknown wallets.
Further, in another case, it is noticed that Indian exchanges namely WazirX has allowed the foreign users' request to convert one crypto into another on its own platform as well as by using transfer from third-party exchanges namely FTX, BINANCE, etc, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU