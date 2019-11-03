Eight of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 1.34 trillion in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added over Rs 1.34 trillion to their market capitalisation last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer.

(RIL), HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, Bank and SBI were the other firms which witnessed a rally in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 28,893.36 crore to Rs 8.27 trillion.

Infosys' m-cap soared by Rs 24,704.61 crore to Rs 2.9 trillion, while State Bank of India (SBI) gained Rs 28,469.51 crore to Rs 2.79 trillion.

RIL's m-cap zoomed Rs 16,671.95 crore to Rs 9.23 trillion while that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) spurted Rs 7,977.33 crore to reach Rs 4,71,864.08 crore.

HDFC's market valuation advanced by Rs 4,428.96 crore to Rs 3.67 trillion, and ITC added Rs 16,525.33 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,21,045.99 crore.

The valuation of Bank increased by Rs 6,739.43 crore to reach Rs 6.78 trillion.

On the other hand, the m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 1,456.04 crore to Rs 3.01 trillion while that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 4,519.55 crore to Rs 2.98 trillion.

In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL retained the top spot, followed by TCS, Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the week, the Sensex rose by 1,106.97 points or 2.83 per cent.