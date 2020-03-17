EM ETF outflows topped $4 billion last week; China, India among worst hit

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bond ETF anchor book over-subscribed 1.7 times; LIC also places bids
Brokerages eye ETF play to take advantage of the rising investor interest
Edelweiss launches maiden corporate bond ETF, aims to raise Rs 15,000 cr
Bharat Bond ETF may fetch up to Rs 15,000 cr, launch likely in two series
Seventh tranche of CPSE ETF receives Rs 9,200-cr bids from anchor investors
-
Investors withdrew over $4 billion from exchange-traded funds that buy EM stocks and bonds last week. This was the fourth straight week of outflows and also the biggest weekly outflow in more than a year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU