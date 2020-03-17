JUST IN
Coronavirus impact: Sri Lanka follows Philippines in shutting bourses
EM ETF outflows topped $4 billion last week; China, India among worst hit

Investors withdrew over $4 billion from exchange-traded funds that buy EM stocks and bonds last week. This was the fourth straight week of outflows and also the biggest weekly outflow in more than a year.
