Emami acquires Dermicool brand for Rs 432 crore; stock hits 52-week low

-
ALSO READ
Emami acquires Dermicool prickly heat talc brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 cr
Emami Q3 consolidated PAT up 5% at Rs 220 cr, revenue rises 4% to Rs 972 cr
Emami PAT up 56% to Rs 185 cr in Q2FY22, revenue grows 7% to Rs 789 cr
Emami eyes entry into new segments via acquisitions, investment in startups
Ipca Labs' board approves acquisition of over 26% stake in Lyka Labs
-
Shares of Emami hit a 52-week low of Rs 442.50, down 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced the acquisition of "Dermicool", one of the leading brands in Prickly Heat Powder and Cool Talc category from Reckitt, for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore excluding taxes and duties. The stock fell below its previous low of Rs 446 touched on March 7, 2022.
The company said the acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions.
The brand "Dermicool" is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season and has high consumer connect through its marketing campaign jingle, 'Aaya Mausam Thande Thande Dermicool Ka'. It commands around 20 per cent market share in the high growth and low penetrated category.
Combined with Emami's Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become leader in this niche category, which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimize costs, Emami said in a press release.
The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organization to be present in categories that have high growth potential. Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it said.
However, the stock of the company has underperformed the market by falling 23 per cent in the past six months, as compared to a 5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the last one year, it was down 6 per cent as against a 16 per cent rise recorded by the benchmark index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU