Emami gains 3%, hits 52-week high in an otherwise subdued market

-
ALSO READ
Emami shares slip 6% as March quarter profit more than halves
Emami jumps 18% even as Q1 pre-tax profit drops 13.64% YoY to Rs 49 crore
Why lowering promoter pledging is not enough to fire up Emami stock
Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Emami Q4 pre-tax profit dips 81.7% to Rs 15.38 cr
Emami enters home hygiene segment with five offerings under Emasol brand
-
The personal products company's stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 407, touched on September 15, 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 44,290 points, at 12:15 pm.
In the past one week, Emami has outperformed the market by gaining 9 per cent after the company announced its forays into home hygiene space with ‘EMASOL’. With this launch, the Company, which so far enjoyed a leading presence in the personal care and healthcare space, makes a big bang entry into the homecare segment for the very first time. The benchmark index was remained flat during the same period.
The company’s management said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata.
Emasol Range offers a strong combination of Emami’s leading brand equity plus a superior R&D innovation offering upto 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market. We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust, it said.
Analysts at Centrum Broking reckon it’s a right strategy to spread into all weather product categories and attempt to cut seasonality impact on its revenues. The brokerage firm believes consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust at an affordable price points.
“We believe Emami’s underperformance in the past few quarters have majorly reflected due unpredictable season. Its new launches of all season healthcare and home hygiene range is expected to contribute around 4-5 per cent of sales, yet new products in Crème’21 rolled out in international business appears to be promising. Moreover, expanding direct reach, rising wholesale contribution driving rural sales, and international business in the fast lane, could benefit Emami to grow revenues rapidly,” the brokerage firm said in event update. It maintains ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 444 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU