Caught in global maelstrom, rupee, govt bonds likely to weaken further
Business Standard

Equity markets not out of woods, but there's light at the end of tunnel

The benchmark Nifty ended Samvat 2078 at 17,576. The Sensex finished at 59,307, logging marginally negative returns

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Some analysts expect the markets to remain in trading range and consolidate for some more time until key headwinds ease

Indian markets are expected to fare better in Samvat 2079 after a year of consolidation. Equity strategists believe the domestic markets could deliver low double-digit or high-teen returns, depending on how the global environment and risk appetite shape up.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 23:47 IST

`
