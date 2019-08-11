Expansions will bump up Dalmia Bharat's volume growth, say analysts

The Dalmia Bharat stock, which had hit its 52-week low at the start of the month, has rebounded and was up nearly 8 per cent in the last couple of sessions. The company’s June quarter performance was good despite soft volume growth on demand woes.

The positive was the robust per tonne profitability reported by the company. It reported a blended per tonne profitability of Rs 1,464, up 26.2 per cent year-on-year, helped by easing raw material prices, drop in freight cost and other expenditure, along with growth realisations. Volume growth stood at just 1 per cent, with the general ...