Explained: How sensitive is the issue of pledge of shares by promoters?

How sensitive is the issue of pledge of shares by promoters? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found it important enough to highlight the issue in three Financial Stability Reports (FSRs) over the past decade — in its December 2013, December 2014 and June 2019 editions. Now that the banking regulator and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are seized of this fund-raise route in the aftermath of the turbulence in the financial after Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group, just what were the concerns raised in the FSRs?