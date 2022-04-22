F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Bandhan Bank

-
ALSO READ
Derivative analyst Nandish Shah advises a Bull spread strategy on BANKNIFTY
Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Infosys for the December series
Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on LIC Housing Finance
Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on Chambal Fertilisers
Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on TCS for the December series
-
Bull spread Strategy on BANDHAN BANK
Buy BANDHAN Bank APRIL 340 CALL at Rs 10.70 & simultaneously sell 360 CALL at Rs 3.70
Lot Size 1,800
Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 12,600 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 23,400 If Bandhan Bank closes at or above Rs 360 on 28 April expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 347
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in the Bandhan Bank future where we have seen 2% addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 5%.
-
Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since Oct-2021.
-
Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI is placed above 60 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU