JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Tata Power, Sunteck Realty
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Bandhan Bank

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Bandhan Bank April 360 Call and simultaneously selling 360 Call.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | derivative strategy | F&O Strategies

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

Bull spread Strategy on BANDHAN BANK

Buy BANDHAN Bank APRIL 340 CALL at Rs 10.70 & simultaneously sell 360 CALL at Rs 3.70

Lot Size 1,800

Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 12,600 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 23,400 If Bandhan Bank closes at or above Rs 360 on 28 April expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 347

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in the Bandhan Bank future where we have seen 2% addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 5%.
  • Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since Oct-2021.
  • Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI is placed above 60 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 22 2022. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.