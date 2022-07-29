First global gold exchange in India aims to create regional bullion hub

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How will India's International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) work
Gift City gold imports: Qualified jewellers can make advance payment
PM Modi to inaugurate much-awaited NSE-SGX Gift Connect on Friday
ICICI Bank, Gift City to pitch Gift SEZ to Indian, global businesses
RBI issues norms for gold import by qualified jewellers through IIBX
-
India’s first global gold exchange aims to create a regional bullion hub that will allow more jewelers to import the precious metal.
The India International Bullion Exchange is expected to attract dealers, refineries and foreign banks, Chief Executive Officer Ashok Gautam said in an interview this week. The spot exchange -- based in western India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City -- will be launched Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and trade will be in the form of bullion depository receipts.
The bourse will allow qualified jewelers to directly import gold, a change from current rules where only some banks and nominated agencies approved by the central bank can do so. That’s set to widen the importer base in the world’s second-biggest consumer, where the World Gold Council expects demand will steady around 800 tons this year.
“This is essentially providing an alternative channel for imports in India in an efficient way, a transparent way, with probably a better pricing, which will be available to the end users,” said Gautam.
As of Tuesday, 64 big jewelers have come onboard with more applications in the pipeline, he said. The trades will be exempt from local duties, unless goods are moved outside the city.
Also read: Explained: How will India's International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) work
The broader aim is to set up an exchange on the lines of the Shanghai Gold Exchange and Borsa Istanbul to make India a key regional hub for bullion flows, Metals Focus Ltd. said last month.
Gold is traditionally favored by Indians as a store of value, and buying and gifting of jewelry is seen as auspicious, especially during festivals and weddings. The exchange is also targeting non-resident Indians scattered across the globe, who want to add bullion to their portfolio.
The bourse has also roped in three companies providing vault services, which will be “competitively priced” to compete with other regional hubs, he said.
Additionally, IIBX plans to allow silver trading on the exchange in the future, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU