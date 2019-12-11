Five reasons why market is charging ahead despite faltering economy

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty both logged new all-time highs, surpassing their previous record in June. The markets have managed to charge ahead even as economic growth falters. For the three-month period ended September, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 4.5 per cent, lowest since March 2013.

Decelerating for a sixth straight quarter, the growth number was also below consensus estimates. The market was largely unperturbed by the GDP shocker, almost sitting pretty around its new highs. Economic conditions are key for market performance as strong GDP growth results in ...