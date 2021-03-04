Foreign institutional investors dump debt, bulk up on equity, shows data

-
ALSO READ
What are accredited investors? The eligibility criteria and benefits
Rising market tide has lifted even firms written off by investors
MFs look beyond India as asset managers launch schemes with global exposure
Govt plans secondary listing for firms joining foreign markets: Report
Hotels to auto bonds: What global investors are buying in times of Covid-19
-
Global investors’ strategy on Indian stocks and bonds is diverging. They bought $5.5 billion worth of Indian shares this year, among the highest in emerging Asian economies, while selling $1.8 billion worth rupee-denominated bonds.
Double-digit growth forecasts are luring foreigners to Indian stocks, said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai.
Bonds are not that attractive given the negative returns and a huge borrowing program, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU