Sensex drops 1.2%, Nifty ends at 15,081 over fresh bond market jitters
Foreign institutional investors dump debt, bulk up on equity, shows data

Double-digit growth forecasts are luring foreigners to Indian stocks, said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai.

Bonds are not that attractive given the negative returns and a huge borrowing program

Global investors’ strategy on Indian stocks and bonds is diverging. They bought $5.5 billion worth of Indian shares this year, among the highest in emerging Asian economies, while selling $1.8 billion worth rupee-denominated bonds.

Bonds are not that attractive given the negative returns and a huge borrowing program, he said.

First Published: Thu, March 04 2021. 22:37 IST

