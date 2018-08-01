In a first, Sebi to have 4 serving whole-time members as Barua takes charge

-
ALSO READ
Sebi rejects Kotak panel's data sharing norms, governance proposals
Sebi moots 'surge charges' on members with high order-to-trade ratio
Rapping the watchdog: Delhi HC order questions Sebi's penalty proceedings
Sebi defers implementation of new higher margin norms for derivatives
From test to income clause: How Sebi can save small investors from F&O risk
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU