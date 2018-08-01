In a first, Sebi to have 4 serving whole-time members as Barua takes charge

Ananta Barua on Wednesday took charge as a whole-time member of (Sebi). This is a first time that will have four serving The three other are G Mahalingam, Madhabi Puri Buch and SK Mohanty. The market regulator also reallocated departments to the Barua will handle legal affairs, enquiries and adjudication and market intermediaries regulation. Mohanty, who joined recently, will now handle market regulation department and commodity derivatives market. Puri Buch has been assigned investment management, collective investment schemes, integrated surveillance and enforcement cell, while Mahalingam will look after corporate finance, foreign portfolio investors and investigations.