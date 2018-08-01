JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi wins Australia court case against group accused of financial fraud
Business Standard

In a first, Sebi to have 4 serving whole-time members as Barua takes charge

The three other WTMs are G Mahalingam, Madhabi Puri Buch and SK Mohanty

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Sebi. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Ananta Barua on Wednesday took charge as a whole-time member of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This is a first time that Sebi will have four serving WTMs. The three other WTMs are G Mahalingam, Madhabi Puri Buch and SK Mohanty. The market regulator also reallocated departments to the WTMs. Barua will handle legal affairs, enquiries and adjudication and market intermediaries regulation. Mohanty, who joined recently, will now handle market regulation department and commodity derivatives market. Puri Buch has been assigned investment management, collective investment schemes, integrated surveillance and enforcement cell, while Mahalingam will look after corporate finance, foreign portfolio investors and investigations.

First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements