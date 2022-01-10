FPIs back in Indian equity segment, infused Rs 3,695 crore so far in Jan

-
ALSO READ
FPIs turn net buyers of equities in Jan so far; invest Rs 3,202 cr
Domestic equity mutual funds and FPIs power the bull-run in 2021
FPIs continue to be net buyers, pump in Rs 7,605 crore in Sep so far
FPIs stock holding value soars to $630 billion as of August: Report
FPIs trim holdings in BSE 200 stocks in the first quarter
-
After a continuous sell-off in the past three months or so, foreign portfolio investors have turned net buyers in the first week of January in the Indian equity segment, data showed.
So far in 2022, FPIs have infused Rs 3,695 crore in the Indian equity.
The recent correction in domestic equity markets provided them a good buying opportunity, analysts opined.
"This (buying by FPIs) comes at a time when the market has recovered after a fall of almost 12 per cent from the high of 18,604 to a low of 16,410. FIIs seem to be more comfortable buying now with the start of the new rally post the correction ahead of the Q3 earnings," said Jayesh Bhanushali, AVP, Research at IIFL Securities.
"Also, with the run-up to the budget, we expect the FII buying trend to continue and the market to have a positive bias in the short term."
During October-December period, foreign investors made a net outflow of Rs 38,521 crore from the Indian markets.
"Anecdotally, FIIs remain sellers in the last month of the calendar year and they start to buy again from the 2nd or 3rd week of January. Union budget and State elections along with Central banks' policies will also play an important role in the directions of FIIs' flows however I am optimistic about the market outlook and their stance," said Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo.
--IANS
ad/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU