FPIs ring alarm bells on Sebi ownership notice; $75 bn assets could be hit

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have upped their ante against a circular issued by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on beneficial ownership of offshore funds.

At least a dozen FPIs, including Amansa Capital, Helios and Morgan Stanley Asset Management — which operate from outside India but have links to the county — wrote to the prime minister, finance minister and Sebi, saying that the move will hit a third of the overseas assets in the country. According to Asset Managers Roundtable of India (Amri), such funds account for ...