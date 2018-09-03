Rupee weakens further against US dollar, hits fresh low of 71.10

-
ALSO READ
Rupee falls 26 paise to hit record low; breaches 71-mark for first time
Rupee slumps to 71-mark first time ever, drops 26 paise against US dollar
Rupee hits 13-month low of 65.80 against USD amid crude oil concerns
Govt admits rupee, crude prices will impact current account deficit
Rupee plunges to 67 per dollar as crude oil spikes; Sensex at 3-month high
-
The Indian rupee nosedived to a new life-time low of 71.10, shedding 10 paise against the US dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, tracking weakening trend in emerging market currencies.
A surge in global oil prices, concerns over US-China trade war and contagion risks from Turkey and Argentina are the factors impacting forex market sentiment.
Brent crude oil moved up by 0.57 per cent 78.08 a barrel.
The rupee's previous record low was 71, marked on August 31.
Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell over 332.55 points to end at 38,312.52 and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,600-level by losing 98.15 points to close at 11,582.35 on Monday on heavy losses in FMCG, realty, power, banking, auto, oil & gas, PSU, IT, teck, infrastructure and capital goods counters amid a global rout in equity markets.
ALSO READ: Rupee weakness may push Reserve Bank to tighten monetary policy
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2.12 billion Friday, as per provisional data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU