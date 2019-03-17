Franklin India Credit Risk Fund: Ahead of peers on the returns front

Launched in December 2011 as Franklin India Corporate Bond Opportunities Fund, the scheme was renamed Franklin India Credit Risk Fund in June 2018 and repositioned as a credit risk fund after the reclassification and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The scheme featured in the top 30 percentile of the credit risk category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the three quarters ended December 2018. Santosh Kamath (CIO-fixed income) is managing the fund for more than four years now; he has over 23 years of experience. ...