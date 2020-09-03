JUST IN
Indian cotton group wrestles with US over whose forecasts are better
Franklin Templeton's wound-up schemes receive Rs 1,500 crore in August

With this, the total cash flow into these schemes since April 24, the day of suspension, has increased to Rs 6,486 crore

The India Ultra Short Bond Fund and India Dynamic Accrual Fund (FIDA) now have cash of 31 per cent and 14 per cent of their AUMs, respectively

The six wound-up schemes of Franklin Templeton have received Rs 1,498 crore from maturities, prepayments and coupon payments in the last two weeks of August, the fund house has said.

With this, the total cash flow into these schemes since April 24, the day of suspension, has increased to Rs 6,486 crore. Also, the India Low Duration Fund and the India Credit Risk Fund have repaid their outstanding borrowing and now have 5 per cent and 1 per cent cash of their respective assets under management (AUM).

The India Ultra Short Bond Fund and India Dynamic Accrual Fund (FIDA) now have cash of 31 per cent and 14 per cent of their AUMs, respectively.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 23:17 IST

