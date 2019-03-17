From Grasim to Reliance Industries, many Nifty stocks still offer value

With the Nifty nearing all-time highs, valuation for the 50-share bluechip company index has moved above historical levels. The index currently trades at nearly 18 times its estimated one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E), higher than the 10-year average of 16 times.

Price-to-book (P/B) for the index also is currently 2.5 times compared to historical average of two times. However, a deep-dive into valuations of individual scrips suggests the market still offers value. Only 14 Nifty stocks trade at a premium to their historical average on one-year forward P/B and 18 on a one-year ...