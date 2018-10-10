Garden Reach Shipbuilders lists 13% below issue price

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) made a weak debut on Tuesday, listing at Rs 102.50, a 13% below its issue price of Rs 118 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It opened at Rs 118, a 12% lower against issue price on the BSE.

At 10:10 am; the stock was trading at Rs 106 on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 109 and a low of Rs 102 so far. A combined 860,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.

The company's Rs 3.45 billion initial public offer (IPO) ran from September 24-October 1 as the issue closure date was extended.