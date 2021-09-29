Global energy crunch: China expands power curbs to 20 provinces

-
ALSO READ
China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for ramping up coal imports
Toyota Motor cuts production target by 3% on parts and chips shortages
India may continue to face chip crunch for mobile devices for 6 more months
Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, China power shortages
Global energy crunch: Oil prices soar above $80 for first time in 3 years
-
The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains.
At least 20 Chinese provinces and regions making up more than 66 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product have announced some form of power cuts, mostly targeted at heavy industrial users. The reasons are two-fold — record high coal prices are causing power generators to trim output despite soaring demand, while some areas have pro-actively halted electricity flows to meet emissions and energy intensity goals.
Power outages in northeastern China have plunged millions of homes into darkness, triggered factory shutdowns and threatened to disrupt the water supply in at least one province, the Al Jazeera reported. The Global Times tabloid on Tuesday said the “unexpected” and “unprecedented” electricity cuts in the provinces of Jilin, Liaoning and Heilongjiang were caused by power rationing during peak hours. The nationwide power shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets.
London nickel and tin prices extended losses into a second session on Tuesday, as widening power cuts in top metals consumer China spark worries over downstream demand.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU