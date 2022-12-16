JUST IN
Crypto wrap: Macro indicators improve, market stable despite Fed rate hike
Business Standard

GMM shares crash 15% as promoter Pfaudler Inc hits sell button

On Thursday, Pfaudler had announced it is selling 13.4 million shares of GMM, representing 29.88% stake, at a floor price of Rs 1,700 apiece

GMM Pfaudler

BS Reporter 

GMM Pfaudler’s stock crashed more than 15 per cent on Friday after promoter Pfaudler Inc sold the bulk of its holding in the engineering firm.

Shares of GMM ended at Rs 1,632, down 15.2 per cent over previous day’s close on the NSE. More than Rs 2,000 crore worth of shares changed hands on the exchange.

On Thursday, Pfaudler had announced that it is selling 13.4 million shares of GMM, representing 29.88 per cent stake, at a floor price of Rs 1,700 apiece.

At the end of September 2022 quarter, the promoter holding in GMM stood at 56.06 per cent. Pfaudler held a 31.88 per cent stake, while the remaining stake was held by Indian promoters.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:02 IST

