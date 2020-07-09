Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha: Trading strategies for realty counters

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) for urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Awas Yojana. This initiative was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package in May.

