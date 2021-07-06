Gold at near three-week peak as dollar weakens; Fed minutes in focus

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices slip as uptick in dollar offsets easing US bond yields
Gold prices firm as US Treasury yields slide to lowest since late Feb
Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields
Gold edges lower as firmer US dollar offsets easing bond yields
Gold scales over three-month high on virus worries, lower US yields
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday hit their highest in nearly three weeks, as a pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve for clarity on monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,798.46 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, its highest since June 17.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,798.10 per ounce.
"It's mainly a weakening U.S. dollar that is boosting gold prices. Gold was sold down heavily after June FOMC meeting and now that expectations have been priced in, buyers are back to the market," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
"However, gold's upside potential might be limited against the backdrop of global hawkish turn in monetary policies. Don't think prices will recover back to the early June levels anytime soon."
The dollar weakened 0.1%, moving further away from a three-month high hit last week.
Focus this week is on minutes from the Fed's latest meeting due on Wednesday after a hawkish tilt from the U.S. central bank last month in which policymakers' projected a start to rate hikes in 2023, sending gold prices below $1,800 level.
Higher interest rates translate into a increase in opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.
"Gold prices may be able to hold onto recent gains but staying above $1,800 resistance may not be in the traders' radar until the latest minutes of the Fed's meeting is released," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
Asian share markets opened a fraction higher ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme. [MKTS/GLOB]
Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $26.58 per ounce, palladium gained 0.3% to $2,821.85, and platinum climbed 1% to $1,108.52.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU