Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
BSE signs MoU with premier bullion trade associations across India
Exclusive: Gold market authority threatens to blacklist UAE, other centres
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a 2-1/2-month high and were on track for their best week in five months, aided by a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
Spot gold was steady at $1,815.88 per ounce by 0246 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,817.90 in the previous session. Bullion up more than 2.5% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,816.40.
"The weaker dollar and U.S. Treasury yields dropping below 1.6% has helped gold prices to go above $1,800," Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.
"The U.S. jobs data is very important point ... if data comes out really good, we can see people being more positive on the economy and it might lead to Federal Reserve increasing the interest rates earlier than expected, which will impact gold."
The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a two-week low.
Lower bond yields generally reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Market participants await U.S. monthly jobs report due at 08:30 a.m. EST to gauge the Fed's strategy on monetary support going forward. Economists expect 978,000 new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.
Data on Thursday showed weekly U.S. jobless claims dropped to a 13-month low.
The economic outlook is brightening, but more improvements are needed before the Fed will start to scale back monetary support, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $2,960.06 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,017.18 earlier this week.
Silver gained 0.3% to $27.26 per ounce and was up more than 5% this week. Platinum was steady at $1,252.24.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU