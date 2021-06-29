Gold prices inch lower on firm dollar, US Federal Reserve hawkish stance

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices slip as uptick in dollar offsets easing US bond yields
Gold prices firm as US Treasury yields slide to lowest since late Feb
Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields
Gold edges lower as firmer US dollar offsets easing bond yields
Gold scales over three-month high on virus worries, lower US yields
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal's appeal.
Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a rate hike by the Fed will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,775.42 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,776.40.
* The dollar index strengthened 0.1% against rivals. [USD/]
* The Fed has made "substantial further progress" towards its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday.
* The supply chain imbalances and higher demand currently leading to higher inflation are transitory and the Fed has the tools to respond if inflation remains elevated for longer than anticipated, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Monday.
* European Central Bank policymakers on Monday started a public debate about ending emergency bond purchases launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, with faultlines already emerging between so-called hawks and doves.
* Bullion tends to fall out of favour amid tighter monetary policy.
* Zimbabwe's central bank will allow large-scale gold mining companies to directly export a portion of their bullion, an official said.
* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong more than halved in May from the prior month, when they touched the highest level in nearly three years, as demand faltered amid fresh coronavirus-led restrictions.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1,045.78 tonnes on Monday from 1,042.87 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]
* Silver eased 0.2% at $26.03 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.1% to $2,683.19. Platinum was steady at $1,090.33.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT, June)
0600 UK Nationwide House price MM, YY
0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final
1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY
1400 US Consumer Confidence
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU