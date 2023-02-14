JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold declines Rs 55; silver tumbles Rs 455 in Delhi: HDFC Securities

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,863 per ounce while silver was lower at USD 21.95 per ounce

Topics
Gold trade | Silver Prices | Gold market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price declined by Rs 55 to Rs 56,865 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 56,920 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 455 to Rs 66,545 per kilogram.

"Spot gold price in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,865 per 10 gram, down Rs 55 per 10 gram," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,863 per ounce while silver was lower at USD 21.95 per ounce.

Comex gold prices moved up in Asian trading hours on Tuesday but traded within range before US CPI data which will be released later in the day, Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 15:32 IST

