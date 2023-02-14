Gold declines Rs 55; silver tumbles Rs 455 in Delhi: HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
-
Gold price declined by Rs 55 to Rs 56,865 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had ended at Rs 56,920 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver also tumbled Rs 455 to Rs 66,545 per kilogram.
"Spot gold price in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,865 per 10 gram, down Rs 55 per 10 gram," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.
In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,863 per ounce while silver was lower at USD 21.95 per ounce.
Comex gold prices moved up in Asian trading hours on Tuesday but traded within range before US CPI data which will be released later in the day, Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 15:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU