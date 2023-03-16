JUST IN
Gold down by Rs 10, silver by Rs 400, yellow metal trades at Rs 57,860

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,010, Rs 57,910, and Rs 58,680, respectively

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Pexels
Gold prices went down by Rs 10 from during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold selling at Rs 57,860, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also fell by Rs 400 as the precious metal is trading at Rs 68,600.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went down by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 53,040.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,040.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,190, Rs 53,090, and Rs 53,790, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,860.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,010, Rs 57,910, and Rs 58,680, respectively.

Gold retreated on Thursday from a safe-haven-driven rally, which sent prices to their highest since early-February, as traders more sought clarity on the financial sector after Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,912.48 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures shed 0.8% to $1,915.10.

Spot silver slipped 0.4% to $21.71 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% lower at $959.52, while palladium gained 1.3% at $1,465.91.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 68,600.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 72,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 09:59 IST

