Gold eases on firmer dollar as investors digest rate hike by US Fed

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices climb as Treasury yields offset US dollar's strength
Gold spikes near eight month high as yields fall, Ukraine crisis resurfaces
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
US House Jan 6 committee seeks cooperation from Republican Kevin McCarthy
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday, as the dollar recovered to head back towards a 20-year peak, after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent the currency lower in the previous session.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.60 per ounce by 0546 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,830.60.
The conflicting currents of support from potential safe-haven demand and inflationary hedge buying versus pressure from a higher rate regime are keeping gold prices balanced, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.
Higher short-term U.S. rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
The Fed on Wednesday approved a 75 basis point rate hike, its largest since 1994, to stem a surge in inflation, and flagged a slowing economy.
"Gold has been remarkably range-bound for weeks now (despite major news)... and it's a real head-scratcher for traders at the moment to work out what exactly will drive gold out of this range," McCarthy said, adding, the dollar's overall upward trend presented a cautious outlook for gold.
Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar regained its footing, with the dollar index, which hit a high since 2002 of 105.79 on Wednesday, trading at 105.30. [MKTS/GLOB]
The Fed's announcement drove longer-dated U.S. government bond yields lower and nudged the dollar off the two-decade peak, which took greenback-priced gold as much as 1.9% higher in the previous session. [USD/] [US/]
Key investors with big positions in gold know that the economic outlook is still challenging and still prefer to hold bullion as a safe-haven asset, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.52 per ounce, platinum retreated 1% to $930.22, and palladium dipped 1% to $1,841.61.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU