Gold climbs to 2-month peak on retreating dollar, improved US jobs data

-
ALSO READ
Gates and Bezos-backed firm to pay $15 mn to hunt metals for EVs
Gold eases as investors await clues on US central bank's move
Gold prices hit over two-week low on stronger dollar, bond yields
Global Q3 gold demand down 7% at 831 tonnes ETF outflows: WGC
Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery: Govt extends deadline till June 15
-
Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30.
* The precious metal rose as much as 1.5% on Friday despite a better-than-expected U.S. payrolls report that suggested economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.
* Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Friday "there's no question" the U.S. labour market is tight, adding that she would be looking carefully at how wage pressures and inflation expectations unfold as she tries to gauge how close the economy is to the Fed's goal of full employment.
* The dollar index was steady on Monday, but retreated 0.4% from a more than one-year peak hit on Friday, lifting bullion's appeal by decreasing its cost to buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* The U.S. Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges.
* Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers see the need to maintain ultra-easy policy as inflation is rising only modestly and wage growth remains feeble, a summary of opinions from their October meeting showed on Monday.
* Easy monetary policy to spur economic growth during the COVID-19 pandemic have propelled gold prices to new highs over the last two years, as near-zero interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Physical gold demand in large consumer, India, jumped during the festival season last week.
* Spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.25 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,036.02 and palladium XPD= climbed 0.5% to $2,045.33.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU