JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

MRPL hits highest level since Oct 2018; stock more-than-doubles in 2 months
Business Standard

Gold opens weak, down by Rs 10 in early trade; silver at Rs 62,100/kg

Gold on Wednesday opened Rs 10 down from previous day's closing rate with 10 gram of 24-carat of the precious metal trading at Rs 51,920

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Gold on Wednesday opened Rs 10 down from previous day's closing rate, with 10 gram of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 51,920. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,590.

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, silver opened higher on Wednesday, trading at Rs 62,100 per kg, after an increase of Rs 200.

The change in the precious metals' prices also came after the World Bank slashed its 2022 global growth forecast on Tuesday by nearly a third to 2.9%.

The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 51,920 for the day. Meanwhile, the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,590.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,050 and Rs 47,710 respectively on Wednesday.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,848.75 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,851.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 1. In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,700 per kg for the day.

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $22.14.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 10:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.