Gold price at Rs 45,940 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,510 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price slips to Rs 46,770 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,510 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold price inches up to Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 70,500/ kg
Gold price inches lower to Rs 47,000 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,800 a kg
-
Gold price rose by Rs 10 to Rs 45,940 per 10 gm on Tuesday, while Silver price was trending at Rs 67,510 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 360 to Rs 45,200 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it inched up by Rs 250 to Rs 43,550. In Mumbai, the rate rose to Rs 44,940 according to the website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai also rose by Rs 270 to retail at Rs 47,510 per 10 gm.
In the international market, Gold prices gave up gains of 1 per cent on Monday as a stronger dollar and increased risk appetite among investors eclipsed support from a retreat in US Treasury yields.
Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $1,723.30 an ounce by 02:02 p.m. ET (1902 GMT) and US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent down at $1,723.
“Vision of economic recovery, the dollar rebounding off recent lows, equity markets doing well ... in this environment there’s been a bit of a lesser demand for gold,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
“But on the other side of that coin, we are seeing an additional $1.9 trillion stimulus being injected into the economy and we could potentially see an inflationary environment down the road, in which gold has a tendency to fare quite well.”
The dollar index jumped to a three-week high, while optimism over the economic stimulus and promising updates on Covid-19 vaccines lifted risk sentiment in wider financial markets.
The US House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early on Saturday, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
Although gold may be supported by the stimulus in the medium term, gold will face some “headwinds”, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, recent higher bond yields have threatened that status because they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.
Offering some respite to gold, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields eased from a one-year high.
On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important hurdle for gold to rise further, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU